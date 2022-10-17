English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,327. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,327. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,233 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 October 2022 17:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,458,101.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,609 to 6,282,951.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,327.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Only 23 percent of Indonesians have access to clean water. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Water Fund to Expand Clean Water Access: SOEs Minister

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 24 COVID-19 Patients

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Acting Governor to Target Addressing Jakarta's 3 Key Issues

Acting Governor to Target Addressing Jakarta's 3 Key Issues

English
jakarta
President Jokowi Calls on Migrant Workers to Spend Incomes with Prudence

President Jokowi Calls on Migrant Workers to Spend Incomes with Prudence

English
president joko widodo
Statistics Indonesia Projects Rice Production Up 2.29% This Year

Statistics Indonesia Projects Rice Production Up 2.29% This Year

English
rice
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Di Depan Tony Blair dan Luhut, 3 BUMN Pamer Inovasi Energi Hijau
Ekonomi

Di Depan Tony Blair dan Luhut, 3 BUMN Pamer Inovasi Energi Hijau

Apologi Erik ten Hag
Olahraga

Apologi Erik ten Hag

Mulai Hari Ini, Catat Jadwal Gladi Bersih dan Pelaksanaan ANBK Jenjang SD 2022
Pendidikan

Mulai Hari Ini, Catat Jadwal Gladi Bersih dan Pelaksanaan ANBK Jenjang SD 2022

Antisipasi Uji Coba Nuklir Korut, Kantor Presiden Korsel Siaga 24 Jam
Internasional

Antisipasi Uji Coba Nuklir Korut, Kantor Presiden Korsel Siaga 24 Jam

Usai Mengeksekusi Brigadir J, Ferdy Sambo Sempat Ditodong Senjata oleh Pengawal
Nasional

Usai Mengeksekusi Brigadir J, Ferdy Sambo Sempat Ditodong Senjata oleh Pengawal

Donald Trump Sebut Kanye West Gila dan Butuh Bantuan Profesional
Hiburan

Donald Trump Sebut Kanye West Gila dan Butuh Bantuan Profesional

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11
Teknologi

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving
Otomotif

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!