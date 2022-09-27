Indonesia Urged to Not Hurry in Deciding COVID-19 Endemic Phase

"We do not need to be in a hurry (to declare the pandemic is over) like the US. We must see and examine our own (COVID-19 pandemic) condition," he noted at the IDI secretariat building here on Monday.
He emphasized that the World Health Organization (WHO) is the one having the authority to declare if the COVID-19 pandemic is over. He also highlighted that each country has different capabilities and conditions.
According to Khumaidi, several indicators that should become the basis for Indonesia to declare a policy, include those on active cases, positive test results, and surveillance, including the most important aspect being the coverage of booster vaccination.
"These are indicators that must serve as the basis for us to declare a policy, whether it is a policy related to masks, PCR testing, or antigen testing, we have to start from the basic indicators," he explained.
In response to reports regarding the shortages of vaccine doses in several regions, Khumaidi said his association had reported the issue to the Ministry of Health, and it would be followed up without further ado.
He affirmed that the IDI also continuously coordinates with the COVID-19 Handling Task Force and the government in handling problems related to COVID-19.
On September 20, 2022, President Joko Widodo stated that the government was in no haste to declare that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended in Indonesia. He also reminded the community to stay careful and alert.
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of September 26, 2022, the nation had recorded 6,423,873 COVID-19 cases, 6,246,549 recoveries, and 158,036 deaths.