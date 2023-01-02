Health Minister, Sumedang Regent Cooperate to Tackle Stunting in Indonesia

This directive was based on the success of the Sumedang Regency Government in reducing the number of children suffering from malnutrition through the Electronic Based Government System (SPBE).
"The President's order is to ensure that all regencies/cities will be encouraged to implement SPBE like in Sumedang," said the Health Minister after a limited cabinet meeting at the President's Office, Jakarta, Monday, January 2, 2023.
According to the Health Minister, the goverment will select 50 regencies/cities which have high stunting rates and are committed to implementing SPBE. The Sumedang Regent then will be sent to the 50 regencies/cities to help replicate his stunting eradication programs.
"Mr President asked the Regent to be sent there immediately to be able to help," said Budi.
The SPBE which is being developed by the Sumedang Regency Government is not only useful for dealing with stunting. The system can also be a tool to run various other programs such as reducing poverty
On the same occasion, the Sumedang regent revealed that the stunting rate in his area had decreased significantly, from 32.2 percent in 2018 to only 8.27 percent in 2022.
This extraordinary achievement was possible because the local government implemented the Integrated Stunting Prevention System which is part of the SPBE. The system was distributed to various health facilities and promoted to all related health workers.
"So they understand how to use the system. Every month when we examine children, our health workers input data on their weight, height, and head size. They also report any problems. So we can get data about areas that have high stunting rates," said Donny.
"Earlier, the President asked me to tour each province myself, then of course we will share the system through the Ministry of Health. I think this could be Sumedang's contribution to the country," he said.
