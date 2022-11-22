English  
President Joko Widodo on the refugee site for Cianjur earthquke victims. Photo: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Setpres
President Joko Widodo on the refugee site for Cianjur earthquke victims. Photo: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Setpres

President Ensures Assistance for Residents Affected by the Cianjur Earthquake

Meilikhah, Fajar Nugraha • 22 November 2022 16:53
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo directly inspected the earthquake site in Cianjur Regency, West Java, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. On that occasion, the President made sure to provide assistance to residents who were directly affected by the earthquake.
 
"Houses with heavy, light, moderate damage will be given assistance," said Jokowi.
 
He detailed, for victims with the level of damage to their homes due to a severe earthquake, they will receive assistance of Rp50 million. Then moderate damage amounted to Rp25 million, and lightly damaged Rp10 million.
 
"The important thing is that the construction of earthquake-affected houses is required to use earthquake-resistant building standards," he explained.
 
Jokowi added that residential development must pay attention to security standards. Because based on information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake in Cianjur is a 20-year cycle that has the potential to be repeated in the future.
 
(FJR)

President Joko Widodo at the refugee site for Cianjur earthquke victims. Photo: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Setpres

