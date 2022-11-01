At Least 20.5 Million Indonesian MSMEs Entered Digital Ecosystem: Minister

The Indonesian government has set a target to have at least 30 million MSMEs enter the digital ecosystem by 2024.
At a press conference held here on Tuesday, Masduki noted that MSMEs that have been connected with digital platforms could expand their markets, survive the digital ecosystem competition, as well as could grow and go global.
Data integration also affects MSMEs' financing access and market access, including the ease of running a business, such as the ease in the process for halal certification, product certification, and distribution permits, so that MSME players can obtain maximum benefits.
"Thus, indeed, these are integrated with each other," he remarked.
The minister noted that the government was preparing regulations from upstream to downstream, one of which is enhancing digital economy policy regulations, starting from personal data security to protect industries, including their platforms, MSMEs, and consumer protection in the digital world.
As part of the efforts to accelerate the achievement of the number of MSMEs that enter the digital ecosystem, the ministry is revving up the digital transformation program that involves around 20 ministries and government agencies and over 40 institutions and regions, including digital platforms.
"In 2023, we are targeting regions to have 2.4 million MSMEs onboarding (to the digital ecosystem) and 3.4 million in 2024," Masduki remarked.
Apart from the target for regions, he noted that ministries and government agencies also have a target of 1.5 million MSMEs to enter the digital ecosystem in 2023 and 2.4 million MSMEs in 2024.
He expressed optimism that implementation of the digital transformation program would run smoothly, so that the ministry would have "by name by address" data of all MSMEs that have entered digital platforms.