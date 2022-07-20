Rizieq Shihab Released on Parole

Jakarta: Former leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Muhammad Rizieq Shihab has been released from prison on parole today.
"The person concerned will get parole on July 20, 2022," said the Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Division of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Rika Aprianti in a written statement on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Rika said Rizieq had met all the requirements to get parole.
"The person concerned has fulfilled the administrative and substantive requirements to get the right of remission and integration in accordance with the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia Number 7 of 2022," said Rika.
Rika said Rizieq had also paid a fine of Rp. 20 million.
The firebrand cleric has been detained since December 2020.