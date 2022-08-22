English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Distributes Machinery Units to Farmers in Gresik

Antara • 22 August 2022 19:00
Surabaya: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) along with First Lady Iriana handed out hundreds of agricultural tools and machinery units (alsintan) to farmers in the Sukodono Reservoir area, Panceng Sub-district, Gresik District, East Java, on Monday.
 
Jokowi said that farmers should no longer apply traditional patterns in farming on account of a worker shortage in the agricultural sector. Hence, modern machinery, such as alsintan, could help farmers to harvest their plants.
 
"We have innovated effective machines for farmers. We have an alsintan taxi program wherein farmers can rent these machinery tools," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Alsintan can be owned by accessing bank credit with support from information technology to strengthen the business of the alsintan management institution.
 
The alsintan taxi business unit includes machinery rental services encompassing land tillage, planting, and harvesting services; service and workshop services; and provision of spare parts.
 
Some 300 units of machinery at the event comprised 70 combine harvesters, 80 four-wheeled tractors, 100 cultivators, and 50 water pump units.
 
In addition to distributing agricultural machinery, Jokowi inaugurated a mango-based food estate in the Sukodono Reservoir area.
 
The president stated that this food estate spans an area of one thousand hectares spread over 22 villages and four sub-districts of Panceng, Dukun, Ujung Pangkah, and Sidayu that have been integrated into one area.
 
Development of the mango food estate in Panceng Sub-district is a pioneering work of the Directorate General of Horticulture of the Ministry of Agriculture.
 
This program is also a follow-up to the directive of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo at the G20 meeting in Italy recently.
 
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta, head of Gresik District Fandi Akhmad Yani, along with the East Java and Gresik District officials accompanied the president.
 
Head of Gresik District Fandi Akhmad Yani lauded President Jokowi's steps in launching a food estate in Panceng Sub-district.
 
"Hopefully, later, Gresik will be successful in running the food security program," he remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Boost Mango Production to Meet Domestic, Export Needs: President Jokowi

Boost Mango Production to Meet Domestic, Export Needs: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Needs Private Investment to Achieve Energy Transition Target: BI

Indonesia Needs Private Investment to Achieve Energy Transition Target: BI

English
investment
Indonesia Adds 3,300 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,300 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Minta Karya Pekerja Seni Cerminkan Nilai Bangsa
Nasional

Wapres Minta Karya Pekerja Seni Cerminkan Nilai Bangsa

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat

Wakil Ketua MPR: Peningkatan Literasi Digital Bisa Mempercepat Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Wakil Ketua MPR: Peningkatan Literasi Digital Bisa Mempercepat Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer
Otomotif

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer

Aurel Hermansyah Ungkap Kondisi Atta Halilintar Dirawat di Rumah Sakit
Hiburan

Aurel Hermansyah Ungkap Kondisi Atta Halilintar Dirawat di Rumah Sakit

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG
Pendidikan

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!