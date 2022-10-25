Jokowi's arrival is scheduled to review the development of infrastructures in the site of Nusantara.
"The President and his entourage will head to the new capital's zero point to review a number of infrastructures there," said the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin.
So far, several infrastructures are being developed in Nusantara. These include the Sepaku Semoi Dam and the Mentawir Nursery.
In addition to reviewing the new capital, President Jokowi will visit the Klandasan Market in Balikpapan to hand over social assistance to market traders and street vendors in the area.
In addition, the President will also provide other assistance, such as BLT BBM and Wage Subsidy Assistance to beneficiaries at the Balikpapan Branch Post Office.