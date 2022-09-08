English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The UPR mechanism is not an adjudication process on a country's human rights record. (Photo: MoFA)
The UPR mechanism is not an adjudication process on a country's human rights record. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia to Present Its Human Rights Achievements to UN Human Rights Council

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 September 2022 12:48
Jakarta: Indonesia is ready to present its achievements in fulfilling its human rights at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tri Tharyat, has said.
 
The statement was conveyed at the "Road to UPR: Briefing of Indonesia's Upcoming 4th UPR in the Human Rights Council", a briefing held by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 
 
In preparation for the UN Human Rights Council, the Government of Indonesia last completed the Indonesian National Report for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on August 8, which contains various achievements and challenges in fulfilling and protecting human rights in the country for the last 5 years.
 
The UPR has always been a welcome momentum for the Government and civil society. It is a big opportunity for stakeholders to conduct constructive dialogue in responding to the challenges of fulfilling human rights. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The responses and recommendations that will be given by other UN member countries and civil society groups at the UPR Dialogue will become additional input and guidance for the government to continue making policy improvements.
 
The Indonesian government will specifically raise the uniqueness of its 4th UPR reporting situation, namely the COVID-19 pandemic which greatly affects efforts to fulfill human rights by all countries, including Indonesia. 
 
The government therefore places human rights at its main core of policies to recover from the pandemic.
 
The briefing is attended by more than 100 participants from embassies, representatives of international organizations, and national human rights institutions. 
 
Several speakers discussed the highlights of the UPR report and Indonesia’s human rights agenda, including Mrs. Hajerati, Director of Human Rights Cooperation, Ministry of Law and Human Rights and Mr. Mugiyanto, Expert Staff of the Presidential Staff Office, representing Mrs. Jaleswari P., Deputy V of the Presidential Staff Ofiice, who earlier gave her video-remarks. 
 
The Regional Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for Southeast Asia, Cynthia Veliko, was also present as a speaker, showing a form of concrete support and cooperation that has been established between Indonesia and OHCHR.
 
"November 2022 will be a special month because not only Indonesia will host the G20 Summit, but will also participate in the UPR at the UN Human Rights Council," said Ambassador Tharyat in a press release on Wednesday.
 
The UPR mechanism is not an adjudication process on a country's human rights record but a forum for dialogue that prioritizes cooperation for future improvements.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Gender equality is a foundation for achieving all SDGs. (Photo: medcom.id)

It May Take 300 Years to Achieve Full Gender Equality: UN Report

Japan, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Palestinian Families

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Reaches 58

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Reaches 58

English
covid-19 patients
Australia, Timor Leste Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Australia, Timor Leste Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

English
Australia
BI's Survey Indicates Growing Consumer Confidence

BI's Survey Indicates Growing Consumer Confidence

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wuling Mini EV Cabrio, Atapnya Bisa Dibuka Seperti Sportcar
Otomotif

Wuling Mini EV Cabrio, Atapnya Bisa Dibuka Seperti Sportcar

Kemenag Telusuri Potensi Perundungan di Seluruh Cabang Pesantren Gontor
Pendidikan

Kemenag Telusuri Potensi Perundungan di Seluruh Cabang Pesantren Gontor

Kementerian BUMN Usul Ada Peringkat Kesehatan Perusahaan Tentukan Gaji Komisaris-Direksi
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Usul Ada Peringkat Kesehatan Perusahaan Tentukan Gaji Komisaris-Direksi

Lokasi Pesawat Jatuh Ditemukan, TNI AL Segera Evakuasi Bangkai Bonanza
Nasional

Lokasi Pesawat Jatuh Ditemukan, TNI AL Segera Evakuasi Bangkai Bonanza

Kasus Meningkat, Kota Chengdu Perpanjang Masa Karantina Akibat Covid-19
Internasional

Kasus Meningkat, Kota Chengdu Perpanjang Masa Karantina Akibat Covid-19

Makin Lengket dengan Nathalie Holscher, Frans Faisal Mulai Lupakan Marissya Icha
Hiburan

Makin Lengket dengan Nathalie Holscher, Frans Faisal Mulai Lupakan Marissya Icha

8 Jersey Terburuk dalam Sejarah Piala Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

8 Jersey Terburuk dalam Sejarah Piala Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!