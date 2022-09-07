English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 67 COVID-19 Patients

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 07 September 2022 13:55
Jakarta: Some 67 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 4 this morning
 
"There are 31 males and 36 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi Medcom.id.

Wisma Atlet Masih Merawat 67 Pasien Covid-19

Walau Sudah Divaksinasi Covid-19, Diare Menjadi Gejala yang Timbul Saat Positif

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Solomon Islands Build Friendship Hall in Honiara

Indonesia, Solomon Islands Build Friendship Hall in Honiara

English
diplomacy
Indonesia Ready to Provide Spa Therapists in Cape Town

Indonesia Ready to Provide Spa Therapists in Cape Town

English
africa
Sri Lanka Donates Tea to Pakistan Flood Victims

Sri Lanka Donates Tea to Pakistan Flood Victims

English
pakistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Siap Diajak Berpetualang Di Alam Indonesia
Otomotif

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Siap Diajak Berpetualang Di Alam Indonesia

Tarif Ojol Resmi Naik, Berlaku Mulai 10 September 2022
Ekonomi

Tarif Ojol Resmi Naik, Berlaku Mulai 10 September 2022

Pesawat Latih TNI AL Jatuh di Selat Madura
Nasional

Pesawat Latih TNI AL Jatuh di Selat Madura

P2G: Abdullah Azwar Anas Alumnus UNJ Diharapkan Lebih Berpihak pada Guru
Pendidikan

P2G: Abdullah Azwar Anas Alumnus UNJ Diharapkan Lebih Berpihak pada Guru

Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Nanti: Liverpool Sambangi Markas Napoli
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Nanti: Liverpool Sambangi Markas Napoli

FBI Temukan Dokumen Rahasia Pertahanan Nuklir di Rumah Trump
Internasional

FBI Temukan Dokumen Rahasia Pertahanan Nuklir di Rumah Trump

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!