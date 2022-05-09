English  
Hajj pilgrims should not be older than 65 years of age as of June 30, 2022, and be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
Hajj pilgrims should not be older than 65 years of age as of June 30, 2022, and be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Release Names of Eligible Hajj Pilgrims

English Hajj Pilgrim covid-19 hajj and umrah
Antara • 09 May 2022 13:59
Jakarta: The Directorate of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religious Affairs has released the names of Indonesia's regular pilgrims, who are eligible to depart for the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.
 
The names of eligible Hajj pilgrims can be accessed through www.haji.kemenag.go.id.
 
“Alhamdulillah (thank God), the verification process for the names of regular Hajj pilgrims has been completed. I have issued the Decree of Director General of Hajj and Umrah,“ Director General of Hajj and Umrah Hilman Latief noted in a written statement received here on Sunday.

Latief remarked that the list of names had been announced and distributed to all representative offices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in all provinces.
 
Latief explained that the verification process is conducted by ensuring that all prospective pilgrims meet the requirements set by the Government of Saudi Arabia.
 
Hajj pilgrims should not be older than 65 years of age as of June 30, 2022, and be vaccinated against COVID-19.
 
He urged eligible pilgrims to prepare themselves for the pilgrimage.
 
"Do not forget to confirm the departure with the bank where you registered," he emphasized.
 
Latief remarked that Saudi Arabia had set the 2022 Hajj quota for Indonesia at total of 100,051 people. The total figure includes 92,825 pilgrims for the regular Hajj quota, 7,226 pilgrims for the special Hajj quota, and 1,905 officers.
 
The quota has decreased as compared to before the pandemic period. Hence, there are some people, who have fully paid for the pilgrimage in 2020 and still cannot depart this year.
 
Speaking in connection with the Hajj fund, Latief clarified that the fund was no longer managed by the ministry but by the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).
 
He remarked that the Ministry of Religious Affairs only manages the cost of Hajj for the current year after having discussed and reaching a consensus with Commission VIII of the House of Representatives and BPKH.
 
"Inshallah (if God wills), the entire process of managing the cost of organizing the pilgrimage is conducted transparently and is aimed at providing the best benefits to Indonesian pilgrims," he remarked. 

 
(WAH)
