English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 151.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 March 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 335,419 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 151,821,843, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 184,827 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 193,658,864.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 14,408 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,914,532.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 27,615 to 5,462,344.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 308 to 152,745.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Food Crisis in Yemen Set to Become Catastrophic as Ukraine War Pushes Up Food Prices

Food Crisis in Yemen Set to Become Catastrophic as Ukraine War Pushes Up Food Prices

English
food
Global Community Urged to Take Immediate Measures to Stem Violence in Myanmar

Global Community Urged to Take Immediate Measures to Stem Violence in Myanmar

English
Myanmar
Humanitarian Situation in Yemen Poised to Get Worse: UN Agencies

Humanitarian Situation in Yemen Poised to Get Worse: UN Agencies

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
10 Tips Maksimalkan Persiapan SBMPTN Saat <i>Gap Year</i>
Pendidikan

10 Tips Maksimalkan Persiapan SBMPTN Saat Gap Year

RI Sudah Manfaatkan Digitalisasi, Luhut: Kita Bukan Negara Terbelakang
Ekonomi

RI Sudah Manfaatkan Digitalisasi, Luhut: Kita Bukan Negara Terbelakang

3 Pekan, Kasus Covid-19 Mingguan Turun Hingga 64%
Nasional

3 Pekan, Kasus Covid-19 Mingguan Turun Hingga 64%

3 Fokus Kerja Sama Internasional Ekonomi Digital di G20
Internasional

3 Fokus Kerja Sama Internasional Ekonomi Digital di G20

NBA: Raptors Bungkam Lakers
Olahraga

NBA: Raptors Bungkam Lakers

Menperin Ingin Industri Otomotif Bangkit Lewat Pembelian Mobil
Otomotif

Menperin Ingin Industri Otomotif Bangkit Lewat Pembelian Mobil

Alasan Polisi Hentikan Kasus Narkoba Ardhito Pramono
Hiburan

Alasan Polisi Hentikan Kasus Narkoba Ardhito Pramono

Perang Rusia-Ukraina Berkepanjangan, Produksi Perangkat Elektronik Bakal Bermasalah
Teknologi

Perang Rusia-Ukraina Berkepanjangan, Produksi Perangkat Elektronik Bakal Bermasalah

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!