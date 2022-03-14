English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number was down by 340 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number was down by 340 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom.id)

1,846 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 March 2022 15:37
Jakarta: As many as 1,846 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 340 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 957 males and 889 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 431 to 1,776 today.
 
"There are 554 males and 1,212 females," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 1,644 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 1,644 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
BPNB Holds COVID-19 Vaccination Events in Lombok ahead of MotoGP Event

BPNB Holds COVID-19 Vaccination Events in Lombok ahead of MotoGP Event

English
vaccine
Australian Ambassador Visits Central Java Province

Australian Ambassador Visits Central Java Province

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas

Gara-Gara Ini Rupiah Bertekuk Lutut di Hadapan Dolar AS
Ekonomi

Gara-Gara Ini Rupiah Bertekuk Lutut di Hadapan Dolar AS

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan
Pendidikan

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan

Dinilai Terbukti Terlibat Terorisme, Munarman Dituntut 8 Tahun Penjara
Nasional

Dinilai Terbukti Terlibat Terorisme, Munarman Dituntut 8 Tahun Penjara

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok
Olahraga

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok

William Hurt, Aktor Film <i>Avengers</i> Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71
Hiburan

William Hurt, Aktor Film Avengers Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!