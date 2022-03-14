1,846 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 1,846 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 340 compared to the previous day.
"There are 957 males and 889 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of people who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 431 to 1,776 today.
"There are 554 males and 1,212 females," he stated.