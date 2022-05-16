English  
10,164 people received the booster shot on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 3.7 Million People Have Received COVID-19 Booster Shot in Jakarta: Health Agency

English jakarta health covid-19 vaccine
Putri Anisa Yuliani • 16 May 2022 14:47
Jakarta: A total of 3,792,251 people have received the third or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta. 
 
Most recently, 10,164 people received the booster shot on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
 
"Booster vaccinations will continue to be carried out," said the Head of Disease Prevention and Control of the Jakarta Health Service, Dwi Oktavia, in an official statement, on Monday, May 16, 2022.
 
The DKI Jakarta Health Office noted that the number of active cases in Jakarta rose by 20 on Sunday, May 15, 2022. 
 
Thus, the number of active cases now stands at 877, including people who are still receiving treatment.

"We also urge the public to also be aware of the transmission of the Omicron variant. Prevention efforts continue to be encouraged, in addition to the Covid-19 vaccination program which is also still ongoing with a wider scope," she said.
 
