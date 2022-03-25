Expect Forestry 4.0 Application in Development of New Capital: Bappenas

Jakarta: Acting deputy for maritime affairs and natural resources at the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Arifin Rudiyanto, has expressed the hope that Forestry 4.0 technology will be utilized for developing Indonesia’s future capital (IKN), Nusantara.
"The Forestry 4.0 technology will be greatly applicable to the development of the future capital city if it will be built as a forest city,” he said at the ‘National Seminar on Digital Transformation Supporting Forestry Innovation 4.0 for a Green Economy and Safe Earth’ at the ministry’s Manggala Wanabakti Auditorium in Jakarta on Thursday.
Forestry 4.0 aims to optimize sustainable forest management through the application of forestry technology, he added.
The technology is meant to realize digital-based planning and data retrieval, more precise management and monitoring, as well as increase the effectiveness of forest management, especially regarding production activities.
Forest management requires integrated data that covers a wide geographical area and is available in a short time. Hence, digital technology is required to carry out more efficient forest management.
However, the acting deputy noted that currently, technological innovation has not been massively applied in a number of sectors in Indonesia, especially forestry.
Hence, collective efforts and support from various parties is required to jointly conserve forests and increase the role of the ecosystem for sustainable development, he said.
Thus, the involvement of the government, non-government parties, community, private sector, and various development partners is crucial to support holistic and integrated Forestry 4.0 management, he said.
Currently, Indonesia has completed the first two stages of the development of forestry management 4.0, he added.
The first stage involved identifying the needs of the forestry sector and the potential use of the technology as well as the development of a road map.
Meanwhile, the second one involved preparing the technology, infrastructure, and human resources to gradually disseminate research results on forestry as well as conserving forest biodiversity.