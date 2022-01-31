Shin Tae-yong Optimistic of Players' Naturalization Being Bolstered

Jakarta: Indonesian national football team “Garuda” coach Shin Tae-yong expressed optimism that the naturalization process of four players of Indonesian descent would be accelerated, so they can support the Garuda squad in 2022.
"I am optimistic that the naturalization would be expedited. I would be very grateful to the Indonesian government and PSSI (All-Indonesia Football Association) if it could be done," he noted on Sunday evening.
The PSSI has been working on the naturalization of four players of Indonesian descent: Sandy Walsh, Jordi Amat, Mees Hilgers, and Ragnar Oratmangoen.
Sandi Walsh, 26, a Dutch citizen, is positioned as a right-back and currently plays for the Belgian league club, K.V. Mechelen.
Jordi Amat, 29, is the center-back of the Belgian league club KAS Eupen and currently holds a Spanish passport.
Mees Hilgers, a Dutch citizen, is a 20-year-old center-back, who plays for Twente FC in the Dutch League.
Meanwhile, Ragnar Oratmangoen, 23, also a Dutch, is a club winger of Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch League.
Once they are naturalized, they can directly strengthen the national team Garuda squad, bearing in mind that the four players have an Indonesian bloodline and had never gotten the opportunity to strengthen Indonesia’s senior national team at this time.
Furthermore, PSSI’s Executive Committee member Hasani Abdulgani led the naturalization efforts.
Abdulgani had posted a statement on his Instagram account @hasaniabdulgani expressing hope that the naturalization process would be completed at the latest on April 2022.
"If it does happen, then Insya Allah (God willing), the players would be able to play in the Asian Cup qualifiers next June,” he explained.
According to Abdulgani, the PSSI chairman's target is the four players can defend the national team in the qualifying round of the Asian Cup and the 2022 AFF Cup.