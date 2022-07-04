English  
Budi appealed to the public not to panic about the finding. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi)
COVID-19 Case Surge in Jakarta Dominated by BA.4, BA.5 Variants: Health Minister

English
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 July 2022 14:06
Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are currently dominated by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. 
 
"In Jakarta, 100 percent of results of our whole genome sequencing analysis are BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Budi said in a video conference here on  Monday, July 4, 2022.
 
Budi appealed to the public not to panic about the finding because the spike in Covid-19 cases usually decreases when the related variant dominates.
 
"We see that in other countries and Indonesia," said the former Deputy Minister of SOEs.

Budi gave an example of the decline in COVID-19 cases when the Delta variant fully dominated.  Budi added that a similar trend occurred when Omicron hit Indonesia.
 
"So even though cases have increased, there has been a slowdown in both Jakarta and Indonesia," he explained.
 
(WAH)
