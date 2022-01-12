English  
The organizer is selling tickets to over 60 thousand spectators.
Quarantine Facilities Readied for International Spectators of 2022 Mandalika MotoGP

English motogp covid-19 mandalika circuit
Antara • 12 January 2022 14:12
Praya: Field Coordinator for the Preparation of the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP Air Marshal (Ret.) Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed that quarantine facilities had been readied for international spectators of the event.
 
“A travel bubble system will be implemented for international travelers. Thus, once their visa and custom clearance process is completed, they will be directed straight to the hotel," he remarked here on Wednesday.
 
Tjahjanto noted that the visitors must undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the airport before being transferred to the designated hotel under the supervision of the Health Office.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“International tourists, with negative COVID-19 test result, can enter the first tier of the circuit area," the field coordinator stated.
 
Furthermore, he noted that a special task force will be deployed for handling travelers.
 
"Special officers will be deployed to escort the tourists," he remarked.
 
The Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA), as the domestic organizer of the racing event, continues to complete preparations for the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP to ensure that the supporting facilities and infrastructure are ready before the participants and spectators arrive.
 
Various hotels and inns around the Mandalika circuit have been readied to accommodate them.
 
Tjahjanto affirmed that the organizer is selling tickets to over 60 thousand spectators.
 
“Hence, we have prepared 16 thousand hotel rooms in Lombok. We also have readied several homestays and floating hotels around the Mandalika SEZ as well as many hotels in Bali," he added.
 
Ticket sales for the event had begun since January 6, 2022.
 
They are classified into five categories with 10 thousand tickets for General Admission, 28,578 tickets for Standard Grandstand, 21,056 tickets for Premium Grandstand, two thousand tickets for Deluxe Class, and 900 tickets for Premiere Class.
 
As of January 11, 2022, MGPA recorded that 4,529 tickets had been sold. 

 
(WAH)
