Waves of four to six meters of height are categorized as very high. (Photo: medcom.id)
Waves of four to six meters of height are categorized as very high. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's BMKG Forecasts Six-Meter-High Waves in Southern Sea of Java

English BMKG central java west java
Antara • 23 May 2022 14:23
Cilacap: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the waves by the southern seas of West Java, Central Java, and Yogyakarta might reach four to six meters in height.
 
“Waves of four to six meters of height are categorized as very high. The increase in the height of waves was influenced by the speed of wind above the sea surface,” head technician at the Cilacap Tunggul Wulung Meteorology Station at BMKG, Teguh Wardoyo, stated on Monday.
 
Based on analysis, wind in the southern parts of Indonesia is predominantly moving from the east to southeast, with the speed capped at five to 20 knots.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The wind’s orientation, coupled with the high speed, impacted the high waves in the southern seas along West Java to Yogyakarta.
 
Thus, his administration had issued an early warning of high waves in West Java, Central Java, and Yogyakarta, which is effective on May 23-24, 2022.
 
The high waves might arise in the southern waters of Sukabumi, Cianjur, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Pangandaran, Cilacap, Kebumen, Purworejo, and Yogyakarta.
 
It would also have an effect on the Indian Ocean along those regions.
 
“We will immediately inform the public, either those utilizing sea services or those who lived on the shores of West Java, Central Java, and Yogyakarta, of further changes pertaining to the waves’ height,” Wardoyo added.
 
He appealed to people using sea services to be cautious of the waves’ height, as it would compromise the safety of the cruises, while a wind speed exceeding 15 knots and waves more than 1.25 meters in height would pose danger to fishing boats.
 
Barges should be cautious of wind speeds exceeding 16 knots and waves higher than 1.5 meters. Ferry ships should be aware of wind speeds exceeding 21 knots and waves higher than 2.5 meters. Large ships, such as cargo and cruise ships, must be careful of wind speeds exceeding 27 knots and waves higher than four meters.
 
“We warn those, who live and conduct activities by the shores of the area at risk of high waves, to always exercise caution. It is better that tourists keen to go to the beach do not bathe or play by the beach, as high waves could occur anytime,” he emphasized.

 
(WAH)
