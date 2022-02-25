Magnitude 6.1 Quake in West Sumatra Caused by Sumatran Fault

Jakarta: The 6.1 magnitude (M) earthquake that struck West Pasaman District, West Sumatra Province, on Friday morning was triggered by the activity of the Sumatran Fault, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
"The source mechanism analysis shows that the earthquake has a strike-slip mechanism," Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center of BMKG Bambang Setiyo Prayitno noted in a statement here on Friday.
However, the disaster -- which struck at 8:39 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) -- had no potential to trigger a tsunami.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located on land at 0.14 degrees North Latitude and 99.94 degrees East Longitude, at a distance of 12 kilometers (km) of the northeast of West Pasaman District, at a depth of 10 km.
Almost all residents of Pasaman District sensed the shocks of Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) intensity scale V.
Meanwhile, people in Agam District, Bukitttinggi City, and Padang Panjang City felt the tremors with an intensity scale of MMI IV, with several residents sensing the shocks indoors during the day.
In Padang City and Payakumbuh City in West Sumatra Province as well as Aek Godang Village, North Padang Lawas District, and Gunung Sitoli City in North Sumatra Province, shocks of MMI III were felt akin to the passing of trucks some distance away.
The vibrations of MMI II were felt, which made hanging light objects to swing, in South Pesisir District in West Sumatra Province as well as Bangkinang Area, Kampar District, Riau Province.
The residents of Rantau Prapat area, Labuhanbatu District and South Nias District in North Sumatra Province also felt the shocks with a seismic intensity of MMI II.
Currently, several reports were received of damages caused to buildings in West Pasaman District.
As of 9:35 a.m. WIB, the BMKG recorded a 5.2 M foreshock and seven aftershock activities, with the largest magnitude of 3.9.
"We appeal to the public to remain calm and not be influenced by false information," Prayitno emphasized.
People are also urged to ensure that there is no endangering damage before returning to their buildings.