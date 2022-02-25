English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The disaster had no potential to trigger a tsunami. (Photo: medcom.id)
The disaster had no potential to trigger a tsunami. (Photo: medcom.id)

Magnitude 6.1 Quake in West Sumatra Caused by Sumatran Fault

English earthquake disaster BMKG
Antara • 25 February 2022 14:40
Jakarta: The 6.1 magnitude (M) earthquake that struck West Pasaman District, West Sumatra Province, on Friday morning was triggered by the activity of the Sumatran Fault, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
 
"The source mechanism analysis shows that the earthquake has a strike-slip mechanism," Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center of BMKG Bambang Setiyo Prayitno noted in a statement here on Friday.
 
However, the disaster -- which struck at 8:39 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) -- had no potential to trigger a tsunami.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The epicenter of the earthquake was located on land at 0.14 degrees North Latitude and 99.94 degrees East Longitude, at a distance of 12 kilometers (km) of the northeast of West Pasaman District, at a depth of 10 km.
 
Almost all residents of Pasaman District sensed the shocks of Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) intensity scale V.
 
Meanwhile, people in Agam District, Bukitttinggi City, and Padang Panjang City felt the tremors with an intensity scale of MMI IV, with several residents sensing the shocks indoors during the day.
 
In Padang City and Payakumbuh City in West Sumatra Province as well as Aek Godang Village, North Padang Lawas District, and Gunung Sitoli City in North Sumatra Province, shocks of MMI III were felt akin to the passing of trucks some distance away.
 
The vibrations of MMI II were felt, which made hanging light objects to swing, in South Pesisir District in West Sumatra Province as well as Bangkinang Area, Kampar District, Riau Province.
 
The residents of Rantau Prapat area, Labuhanbatu District and South Nias District in North Sumatra Province also felt the shocks with a seismic intensity of MMI II.
 
Currently, several reports were received of damages caused to buildings in West Pasaman District.
 
As of 9:35 a.m. WIB, the BMKG recorded a 5.2 M foreshock and seven aftershock activities, with the largest magnitude of 3.9.
 
"We appeal to the public to remain calm and not be influenced by false information," Prayitno emphasized.
 
People are also urged to ensure that there is no endangering damage before returning to their buildings.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!