English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Officiates Revitalized Airport to Improve Madura Transportation

English transportation president joko widodo east java
Antara • 20 April 2022 18:17
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officiated the Trunojoyo Airport in Sumenep District, East Java Province, that was revitalized to offer better transportation facilities to people in Madura Island and the adjoining areas.
 
“All praises be to God, (the revitalization of) Trunojoyo Airport in Sumenep District, Madura Island, East Java Province, has been completed and is ready to serve the people on Madura Island and other surrounding isles," the president stated at the inauguration event monitored virtually here on Wednesday.
 
Jokowi expressed optimism that the airport's revitalization would boost the people’s connectivity, facilitate travel to small islands around Madura Island, as well as open the transportation route to remote isles around Madura Island.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It will only take an hour to travel from Madura Island to Surabaya City, East Java Province, by plane through the airport.
 
Earlier, people around the island had to travel for days by ship to the city, the president noted.
 
Hence, Jokowi believed that the operation of the airport will make public mobility easier and smoother as well as encourage the development of new economic centers.
 
"Thus, new businesses and job opportunities will rise, while the existing businesses will improve," he stated.
 
On the same occasion, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi remarked that Trunojoyo Airport, which was first established in 1979, had an area of 34 hectares, with a 1,600-meter runway and a 3,600-square meter terminal building.
 
Earlier, Trunojoyo Airport had only served some areas in East Java Province. The routes served by the airport include Sumenep-Madura, Sumenep-Bawean, Sumenep-Pagerungan, and Sumenep-Banyuwangi.
 
"In future, the airport has the potential to also serve other regions throughout Indonesia, including Banjarmasin City (South Kalimantan Province), Jakarta, and Bali since many local people are working in Kalimantan Island, Jakarta, and Bali," the minister added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!