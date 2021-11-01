English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people.
Over 74 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2021 17:30
Jakarta: 389,944 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 74,088,927, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 390,339 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 120,052,587.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 403 covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,244,761.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 784 to 4,089,419.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 18 to 143,423.
 
(WAH)
