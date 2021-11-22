English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people
Nearly 90 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccination
22 November 2021 18:00
Jakarta: 206,529 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 89,426,870, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 195,850 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 134,614,136.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 186 COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,253,598.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 342 to 4,101,889.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,744.
 
(WAH)
