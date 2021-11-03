Govt to Submit Presidential Letter Regarding Name of Military Commander Candidate

Jakarta: The government is expected to submit a presidential letter regarding the name of the National Armed Forces (TNI) commander candidate to the leadership of the House of Representatives (DPR) today.
"The presidential letter will be submitted this afternoon," DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar said here on Wednesday.
According to Indra, the presidential letter will be submitted by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.
During the handover ceremony, the minister will be greeted by DPR Speaker Puan Maharani and DPR Deputy Speakers.
For the record, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to replace TNI Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto who will enter retirement age.
According to regulations, the military commander could be replaced by Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono and Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.