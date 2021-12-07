English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The President arrived at 10.21 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
The President arrived at 10.21 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

President Jokowi Visits Lumajang to Meet with Eruption-Affected Residents

English president joko widodo infrastructure east java
MetroTV • 07 December 2021 13:24
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today visited Lumajang Regency, East Java Province to meet with local residents affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano.
 
According to Metro TV, the President arrived at 10.21 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
Accompanied by East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, the Head of State is also scheduled to inspect locations damaged by the volcanic eruption.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President earlier ordered his Cabinet to immediately make emergency response following the eruption of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain in Java located in East Java province on Saturday.
 
The president also ordered his administration to immediately provide health care services and supplies for the affected residents, as well as to complete infrastructure rehabilitation in a short time.
 
Following the eruption, he also urged affected residents to follow the instructions from officers on the ground and to always increase vigilance, given the fact that Indonesia is located in the ring of fire that is vulnerable to natural hazards, including volcanic eruption. (Mentari Puspadini)
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 126 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 126 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
WHO Welcomes Gavi's Decision to Fund First Malaria Vaccine

WHO Welcomes Gavi's Decision to Fund First Malaria Vaccine

English
health
Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends Inauguration of Sayed Abdul Malik's Tomb

Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends Inauguration of Sayed Abdul Malik's Tomb

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Singapura Konfirmasi 2 Kasus Impor Varian Omicron
Internasional

Singapura Konfirmasi 2 Kasus Impor Varian Omicron

Korban Jiwa Erupsi Semeru Kini 34 Orang
Nasional

Korban Jiwa Erupsi Semeru Kini 34 Orang

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Tayang di Bioskop 9 Desember, Ini Sinopsis Film Yuni
Hiburan

Tayang di Bioskop 9 Desember, Ini Sinopsis Film Yuni

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!