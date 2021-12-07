President Jokowi Visits Lumajang to Meet with Eruption-Affected Residents

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today visited Lumajang Regency, East Java Province to meet with local residents affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano.
According to Metro TV, the President arrived at 10.21 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
Accompanied by East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, the Head of State is also scheduled to inspect locations damaged by the volcanic eruption.
President earlier ordered his Cabinet to immediately make emergency response following the eruption of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain in Java located in East Java province on Saturday.
The president also ordered his administration to immediately provide health care services and supplies for the affected residents, as well as to complete infrastructure rehabilitation in a short time.
Following the eruption, he also urged affected residents to follow the instructions from officers on the ground and to always increase vigilance, given the fact that Indonesia is located in the ring of fire that is vulnerable to natural hazards, including volcanic eruption. (Mentari Puspadini)