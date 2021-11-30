Jakarta Curtails Public Activities to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant: Vice Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government is restricting public activities that will likely draw crowds as a preventive measure against the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“We not only restrict incoming people, reduce public mobility, and limit crowds but also slash capacity and operating hours,” Jakarta Vice Governor Riza Patria stated at the Fatwa Center in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Riza remarked that the central and provincial governments had made various preparations to restrict entry to international travelers, with recent travel history to several southern African countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected.
The quarantine period for international travelers has also been increased to seven days, from three to five days earlier, he stated.
Nonetheless, the vice governor has appealed to the public to always comply with the health protocols in order to stem the transmission of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.
The central government has again raised the status of public activity restrictions (PPKM) for Jakarta, from level one to level two that will be valid from November 30 to December 13, 2021.
The level two PPKM necessitates certain sectors, including non-essential business sectors, to operate at 50-percent capacity as compared to the 75-percent capacity earlier.
Essential sectors, including banking and financial, are allowed to operate at 75-percent capacity as compared to the 100-percent capacity earlier.
Supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, and shops, which earlier operated at full capacity, are allowed to run at 75-percent capacity.
Meanwhile, the operating hours for food stalls, street vendors, and the likes, are limited to 9 p.m. local time, from 10 p.m. local time, with a 50-percent capacity, as compared to 75 percent earlier.
Restaurants and cafes located inside a building or open space both at a separate location and inside malls are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity until 9 p.m. local time.