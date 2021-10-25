English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Greater Jakarta LRT Collision at Munjul Overpass Heard by Residents

English jakarta lrt jakarta province
Antara • 25 October 2021 21:59
Jakarta: Several residents of Cipayung sub-district, East Jakarta, Jakarta Province have claimed they heard a loud sound around the time two LRT (Light Rapid Transit) trains collided in the Munjul segment on Monday.
 
One of the residents, Erbi (24) claimed he heard a "loud bang" around 12:30 p.m. and rushed to the location of the collision where he witnessed smoke emerging from the train.
 
"There was a noise (of trains colliding), explosions, and screaming. There was smoke coming out, and the surrounding residents were all out. It was the train," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Isnarti (42), also reported hearing the sound of the collision. "I noticed the sound of the explosion, I thought it was a car or its tire had popped, but it turned out that it was a train crash," she informed.
 
At the site of the collision, as reported by ANTARA, one train from the LRT circuit was seen on top of another. A giant, orange thick cloth covered the damaged LRT circuit.
 
Despite the accident, traffic flow on the Jagorawi Highway from both directions was monitored smoothly, officials said. Highway Patrol and Jasa Marga (the toll road company) officers were seen managing traffic around the site.
 
One of the Light Rapid Trains (LRT) was undergoing the test phase on the Munjul overpass, East Jakarta, officials said.
 
However, an official informed that the light rail operator was Jabodetabek LRT, not PT LRT Jakarta.
 
"The crashed one is Jabodebek LRT's train, not ours," head of the corporate secretary division of PT LRT Jakarta, Ira Yuanita, said when contacted.
 
After the crash, the East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service (Gulkarmat) immediately dispatched a rescue unit from the Cipayung sector to the location.
 
Operational section head of the East Jakarta Gulkarmat, Gatot Sulaeman, revealed that the LRT train was in the test phase and there were no passengers on board.
 
"It is said that the train was being tested, so it was empty, but the team has not been able to get accurate information," Sulaeman added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

English
military
Indonesia Finalizing Agreement on Procurement of COVID-19 Drugs: Minister

Indonesia Finalizing Agreement on Procurement of COVID-19 Drugs: Minister

English
indonesian government
Yogyakarta City Eyes 11% Economic Growth by Year-End

Yogyakarta City Eyes 11% Economic Growth by Year-End

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi
Nasional

Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link <i>Live Streaming</i> Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020
Ekonomi

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar
Internasional

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik
Otomotif

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis
Pendidikan

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix
Hiburan

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!