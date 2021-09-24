English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Should Become World's Maritime Axis: President Jokowi

English economic growth indonesian government president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 September 2021 14:52
Jakarta: Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelagic country with 17,000 islands, a coastline of more than 108,000 kilometers and the world’s largest marine biodiversity, should become the world’s maritime axis, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
"We must continuously restore and strengthen Indonesia’s identity as a maritime nation, not only through maritime jargons, but through real work in various fields," the President said during the 2021 National Maritime Day Commemoration on Thursday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 
 
According to the President, Indonesia must make the best endeavor to improve maritime connectivity and maritime security to protect public and national interests, adding that empowering maritime potential is the key to achieving more equitable economic growth, increasing the added value, and uniting Indonesia as a nation. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian Government, the President said, has been taking all necessary measures and will continue to make the best endeavor to improve connectivity of all islands in the archipelago, not only through building large and small ports on small and isolated islands, but also through the sea toll program to facilitate mobility of goods and people. 
 
Even though the location is far from the centers of national economic activity, the President added, remote islands and coastal communities have huge economic potentials. 
 
On that occasion, the Head of State also underscored that science and technology play a very strategic role in supporting Indonesia as the world’s maritime axis. 
 
The President further said that the sea is a source of livelihood where a lot of treasure is stored and is a God-given gift that must be protected.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

English
trade
Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

English
tourism
No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

English
jakarta province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan
Nasional

Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini
Olahraga

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri
Hiburan

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti
Ekonomi

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?
Otomotif

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun
Teknologi

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia
Internasional

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!