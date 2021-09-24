Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelagic country with 17,000 islands, a coastline of more than 108,000 kilometers and the world’s largest marine biodiversity, should become the world’s maritime axis, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)."We must continuously restore and strengthen Indonesia’s identity as a maritime nation, not only through maritime jargons, but through real work in various fields," the President said during the 2021 National Maritime Day Commemoration on Thursday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.According to the President, Indonesia must make the best endeavor to improve maritime connectivity and maritime security to protect public and national interests, adding that empowering maritime potential is the key to achieving more equitable economic growth, increasing the added value, and uniting Indonesia as a nation.The Indonesian Government, the President said, has been taking all necessary measures and will continue to make the best endeavor to improve connectivity of all islands in the archipelago, not only through building large and small ports on small and isolated islands, but also through the sea toll program to facilitate mobility of goods and people.Even though the location is far from the centers of national economic activity, the President added, remote islands and coastal communities have huge economic potentials.On that occasion, the Head of State also underscored that science and technology play a very strategic role in supporting Indonesia as the world’s maritime axis.The President further said that the sea is a source of livelihood where a lot of treasure is stored and is a God-given gift that must be protected.(WAH)