English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Govt Will Heed Demands Raised by Student Demonstrators: VP Ma'ruf

English demonstration vice president maruf amin elections
Antara • 13 April 2022 10:44
Bukittinggi: Vice President Maruf Amin has assured that the government will listen to the demands raised by students during rallies in several cities in the country on Monday (April 11, 2022).
 
"I think that (the problem) has been clarified. That is part of democracy. As long as (the rallies) are conducted peacefully without anarchy, the government will listen to the various demands,” he said at a press conference after opening the ‘Proud of Made in Indonesia National Movement (Gernas BBI)’ in Bukittinggi, West Sumatra, on Tuesday.
 
During the rallies held in several cities in the country, the students voiced a number of demands pertaining to the rising price and scarcity of cooking oil, the rising price of Pertamax gasoline, the discourse on suspending general elections, and the law on the new capital city.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Responding to the demands, Amin said the rising prices of several basic necessities and fuel oil were caused by several factors, including rising demand ahead of Eid festivities and the changing global economic situation due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
 
"Currently, as a result of the global economic situation, there are price hikes everywhere. So, the price hike ahead of Eid festivities this time is not merely caused by usual factors but also by the impact of the global economy," he added.
 
Despite the unpredictable and unavoidable external factors, the government has made an effort to provide social assistance in the form of subsidized cooking oil, he said.
 
"The government is trying to keep bulk cooking oil under control by providing social assistance for cooking oil, among others,” he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Promises Follow-Up Action on Ombudsman Reports

Jokowi Promises Follow-Up Action on Ombudsman Reports

English
president joko widodo
Nuclear Plants Support Realization of 2025 Energy Mix Target: KSP

Nuclear Plants Support Realization of 2025 Energy Mix Target: KSP

English
nuclear
DPR Ratifies Sexual Violence Prevention Bill into Law

DPR Ratifies Sexual Violence Prevention Bill into Law

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPU dan Bawaslu Diminta Mengefisienkan Anggaran Pemilu 2024
Nasional

KPU dan Bawaslu Diminta Mengefisienkan Anggaran Pemilu 2024

Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan RI Normal di Tengah Gejolak Perang Rusia-Ukraina
Ekonomi

Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan RI Normal di Tengah Gejolak Perang Rusia-Ukraina

Chery Pamer Mobil Listrik, Mau Dijual Di Indonesia?
Otomotif

Chery Pamer Mobil Listrik, Mau Dijual Di Indonesia?

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah
Internasional

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo
Olahraga

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!