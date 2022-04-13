Bukittinggi: Vice President Maruf Amin has assured that the government will listen to the demands raised by students during rallies in several cities in the country on Monday (April 11, 2022).
"I think that (the problem) has been clarified. That is part of democracy. As long as (the rallies) are conducted peacefully without anarchy, the government will listen to the various demands,” he said at a press conference after opening the ‘Proud of Made in Indonesia National Movement (Gernas BBI)’ in Bukittinggi, West Sumatra, on Tuesday.
During the rallies held in several cities in the country, the students voiced a number of demands pertaining to the rising price and scarcity of cooking oil, the rising price of Pertamax gasoline, the discourse on suspending general elections, and the law on the new capital city.
Responding to the demands, Amin said the rising prices of several basic necessities and fuel oil were caused by several factors, including rising demand ahead of Eid festivities and the changing global economic situation due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Currently, as a result of the global economic situation, there are price hikes everywhere. So, the price hike ahead of Eid festivities this time is not merely caused by usual factors but also by the impact of the global economy," he added.
Despite the unpredictable and unavoidable external factors, the government has made an effort to provide social assistance in the form of subsidized cooking oil, he said.
"The government is trying to keep bulk cooking oil under control by providing social assistance for cooking oil, among others,” he added.