WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta's Active COVID-19 Cases Increase to 1,207

English covid-19 covid-19 cases jakarta
Hilda Julaika • 06 June 2022 14:33
Jakarta: Active cases of covid-19 in Jakarta Province increased by 102 to 1,207 on Sunday, according to the Jakarta Health Office.
 
The number of active cases reflects the number of COVID-19 patients who are still undergoing isolation or treatment in Jakarta.
 
"The number of active cases in Jakarta has increased by 102 to 1,207," said Head of Disease Prevention and Control of the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia in a written statement on Monday, June 6, 2022.
 
Meanwhile, in the past week, the positivity rate or the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in Jakarta was 2.7 percent.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
(WAH)
