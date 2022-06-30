English  
IUU Fishing needs to be suppressed to encourage optimal use of fish resources. (Photo: medcom.id)
IUU Fishing needs to be suppressed to encourage optimal use of fish resources. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Strengthens Officers' Competence in Preventing Illegal Fishing

English fisheries illegal fishing economic growth tax business
Antara • 30 June 2022 17:29
Jakarta: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) continues to boost the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing through measures, such as increasing the ability of apparatuses to detect on-field violations.
 
Head of the Marine and Fisheries Research and Human Resources Agency (BRSDM) at KKP I Nyoman Radiarta noted in a release here on Thursday that his side was collaborating with the Directorate General of Marine and Fishery Resources Supervision (PSDKP) to organize the "Fisheries Supervision Technical Training" for 23 fishery inspectors in the province of Central Kalimantan (Kalteng) from June 27 to July 1, 2022.
 
"This commitment is the implementation of the KKP priority program, in terms of implementing measured fishing policies for sustainability and increasing non-tax state revenues that contribute to national economic growth," Radiarta remarked.

In addition, he noted that the task of supervision and law enforcement in the field of fisheries was regulated in Law (UU) No. 45 of 2009 that stipulated that the supervision of fish resources (SDI) is a task given to the KKP for the sustainability of fish resources management.
 
"IUU Fishing needs to be suppressed to encourage optimal use of fish resources and boost welfare of the main actors as well as increase national economic development through increasing state foreign exchange from the fisheries sector. In its implementation, a competent fisheries supervisor is needed to encourage the utilization of fish resources, especially in Central Kalimantan Province. Of course, this training will be conducted continuously in all regions in Indonesia," Radiarta stated.
 
Through this training, Radiarta said his side also expects fisheries supervisors to gain a broader understanding of monitoring the management of marine resources, fish processing businesses, distribution of fish products, aquaculture, fishing, operational compliance of fishing vessels, and marine and fishery crimes.
 
Secretary of the Directorate General of Marine and Fishery Resources Supervision (PSDKP) KKP Suharta cited the Job Creation Law while pressing for fisheries supervision to be integrated.
 
"I am grateful for the collaboration. The Job Creation Law mandates that supervision to ensure training of business actors is a risk-based licensing carried out by PSDKP. In this case, it is carried out in Central Kalimantan Province, as a form of integration between the center and the regions," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Head of the Marine and Fisheries Training and Extension Center (Puslatluh KP) KKP Lilly Aprilya Pregiwati remarked that this training was an effort to improve the competence of fisheries supervision in managerial, technical, and socio-cultural ways.
 
Based on Regulation of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Number 47 of 2020 on the Implementation of Fisheries Supervisory Duties, one of the requirements to become a fishery supervisor is to partake in fishery supervisor training. In this case, trainees must go through basic and technical training as evidenced by a training certificate.
 
"We continue to work together with related parties to improve managerial, technical, and socio-cultural competencies. Through the equalization policy, more and more functional positions are handled by regional civil servants," she explained.
 
(WAH)
