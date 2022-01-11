3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 3,232 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex decreased by 157 compared to the previous day.
"The number stands at 3,232 today," the spokesman said here on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, some 2,066 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 88 from 1,978.