There are currently 1,028 males and 756 females at the apartment complex.
1,784 Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 workers
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 11 January 2022 13:58
Jakarta: As many as 1,784 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 1,784 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
According to Aris, there are currently 1,028 males and 756 females at the apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,066 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 88 from 1,978.

Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
