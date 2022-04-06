Indonesians Advised Booster Dose 2 Weeks before Joining Eid Exodus

Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling Wiku Adisasmito appealed to people, who will join the 2022 Eid homecoming exodus, to get the COVID-19 booster vaccine dose at least two weeks before the exodus.
"The public is advised to immediately complete the primary vaccinations and get the booster dose for at least two weeks, especially before conducting large-scale social activities, such as the homecoming exodus," Adisasmito noted at a press conference for the development of COVID-19 handling in Indonesia accessed here on Tuesday.
People are advised to get the booster dose at least two weeks before, as immunity cannot be formed instantly and takes one to two weeks after the injection.
"Immunity cannot be formed instantly. Immunologists agree that the formation of antibodies in the body, on average, takes one to two weeks after the injection is given," he noted.
"This fact should be a source of encouragement for us to immediately get fully vaccinated and get a booster to be more ready to conduct activities with optimal health," he added.
Adisasmito also urged the community to continue to comply with the health protocols.
People are also appealed to be honest and not to venture outside if they are sick.
"Travelers are requested to be honest, specifically by not traveling if they are sick," he stated.
The spokesperson also urged the public to follow the rules set by transportation service providers.
According to Adisasmito, the government will continue to make policy adjustments regarding travel rules in accordance with the development of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
As part of the efforts to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government rolled out a nationwide vaccination program targeting 208,265,720 citizens on January 13, 2021.
According to the task force data, as of April 5, 2022, nearly 196,913,257 Indonesians have received their first COVID-19 jab, 160,182,529 have been fully vaccinated, and 24,261,963 have received the booster shot.