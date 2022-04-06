English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Indonesians Advised Booster Dose 2 Weeks before Joining Eid Exodus

English eid al-fitr covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Antara • 06 April 2022 18:05
Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling Wiku Adisasmito appealed to people, who will join the 2022 Eid homecoming exodus, to get the COVID-19 booster vaccine dose at least two weeks before the exodus.
 
"The public is advised to immediately complete the primary vaccinations and get the booster dose for at least two weeks, especially before conducting large-scale social activities, such as the homecoming exodus," Adisasmito noted at a press conference for the development of COVID-19 handling in Indonesia accessed here on Tuesday.
 
People are advised to get the booster dose at least two weeks before, as immunity cannot be formed instantly and takes one to two weeks after the injection.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Immunity cannot be formed instantly. Immunologists agree that the formation of antibodies in the body, on average, takes one to two weeks after the injection is given," he noted.
 
"This fact should be a source of encouragement for us to immediately get fully vaccinated and get a booster to be more ready to conduct activities with optimal health," he added.
 
Adisasmito also urged the community to continue to comply with the health protocols.
 
People are also appealed to be honest and not to venture outside if they are sick.
 
"Travelers are requested to be honest, specifically by not traveling if they are sick," he stated.
 
The spokesperson also urged the public to follow the rules set by transportation service providers.
 
According to Adisasmito, the government will continue to make policy adjustments regarding travel rules in accordance with the development of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
 
As part of the efforts to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government rolled out a nationwide vaccination program targeting 208,265,720 citizens on January 13, 2021.
 
According to the task force data, as of April 5, 2022, nearly 196,913,257 Indonesians have received their first COVID-19 jab, 160,182,529 have been fully vaccinated, and 24,261,963 have received the booster shot.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Confirms 133 Indonesian Citizens Departed from Ukraine

Govt Confirms 133 Indonesian Citizens Departed from Ukraine

English
indonesian citizens
Govt Aid Targets Employees with Wages below Rp3.5 Million: Minister

Govt Aid Targets Employees with Wages below Rp3.5 Million: Minister

English
workers
AFTECH Should Partake in Fintech Consumer Protection: Finance Minister

AFTECH Should Partake in Fintech Consumer Protection: Finance Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub Prediksi Puncak Mudik Lebaran 2022 pada 29-30 April
Nasional

Menhub Prediksi Puncak Mudik Lebaran 2022 pada 29-30 April

Kunjungi Indonesia, Maria Ozawa Tertarik Jalani Puasa
Hiburan

Kunjungi Indonesia, Maria Ozawa Tertarik Jalani Puasa

Seorang Pria Tewas Usai Tabrakkan Mobilnya ke Kedubes Rusia di Rumania
Internasional

Seorang Pria Tewas Usai Tabrakkan Mobilnya ke Kedubes Rusia di Rumania

Siap-Siap, Umrah Sambil Jalan-Jalan Bakal Dikenakan Pajak
Ekonomi

Siap-Siap, Umrah Sambil Jalan-Jalan Bakal Dikenakan Pajak

Prediksi Chelsea vs Madrid: Misi Balas Dendam Los Blancos
Olahraga

Prediksi Chelsea vs Madrid: Misi Balas Dendam Los Blancos

Daya Tampung UTBK-SBMPTN 2022: Unair, UB, UNS, dan Unhas
Pendidikan

Daya Tampung UTBK-SBMPTN 2022: Unair, UB, UNS, dan Unhas

Otomotif

"Baju Lebaran" Yamaha Lexi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!