4 Terror Suspects Arrested in Tangerang

Jakarta: The National Police's Special Detachment Anti-terror (Densus 88) today arrested four suspected terrorists in Tangerang.
The four suspects are reportedly members of the Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) network.
"Detachment 88 has arrested four terror suspects from the JI network," said National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan here on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
The four terror suspects have been identified with the initials GU, SS, UMB, and SU.
Ramadhan explained that the four perpetrators were arrested this morning in Jakarta's satellite city.
Previously, Densus 88 investigators arrested a terrorist suspect, TO, in Tangerang.
He was arrested at Samawa Village Housing Street, Jatimulya Sub-district, Sepatan District, Tangerang, Banten at 04.52 local time, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.