English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 2,615 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 08 March 2022 12:58
Jakarta: Some 2,615 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 50.
 
"There are 1,163 males and 1,452 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Children Fleeing Conflict in Ukraine Must Be Protected: UN Agencies

Children Fleeing Conflict in Ukraine Must Be Protected: UN Agencies

English
united nations
Indonesia's Reserve Assets Increase to $141.4 Billion

Indonesia's Reserve Assets Increase to $141.4 Billion

English
bank indonesia
UK Launches New Partnership to Educate Girls in Developing Countries

UK Launches New Partnership to Educate Girls in Developing Countries

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertahan di Kiev, Presiden Ukraina Mengaku Tak Takut dengan Siapa Pun
Internasional

Bertahan di Kiev, Presiden Ukraina Mengaku Tak Takut dengan Siapa Pun

PPKM Turun ke Level 2, DKI Tunggu Kebijakan PTM 100%
Nasional

PPKM Turun ke Level 2, DKI Tunggu Kebijakan PTM 100%

Ledakan Harga Minyak Hantui Pertemuan Pemimpin Industri Energi Terbesar di Dunia
Ekonomi

Ledakan Harga Minyak Hantui Pertemuan Pemimpin Industri Energi Terbesar di Dunia

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022
Otomotif

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0
Olahraga

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!