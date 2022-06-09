Jakarta: Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas met with Pope Francis in the Vatican, on Wednesday, to deliver President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) invitation to him to visit Indonesia.
"I would like to extend the invitation from President Joko Widodo for Your Holiness to come to visit Indonesia," Minister Qoumas noted in a written statement on Thursday.
The minister said Pope Francis, in fact, planned to visit Indonesia but canceled the plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, in the midst of the COVID-19 situation that is under control in various parts of the world, including in Indonesia, Qoumas has extended an invitation to the Pope to reschedule his visit to Indonesia.
Qoumas explained that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had declared 2022 as the Year of Tolerance. This declaration is a manifestation of the government's strong commitment to always maintaining tolerance both in religion and politics.
Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia is believed to strengthen the message of tolerance and peace among religious adherents, especially in the country.
"Indonesia is able to maintain tolerance and peace among religious adherents, including hundreds of local religious people. We would like to invite Your Holiness to witness this diversity in Indonesia," Qoumas remarked.
Moreover, the minister conveyed greetings from the Indonesian Catholic community and archbishops and also bishops, who were keen to see Pope Francis in person. They were praying for Pope Francis to always be in good health and hoping to see the Pope in Indonesia.
"We pray and wish Your Holiness to always (be) in good health and (wish for your) prosperity. We believe in and value our solidarity, as Your Holiness believes in creating and maintaining peace in Indonesia," the minister concluded.
During his visit, Minister Qoumas was accompanied by his elder brother who is Chairperson of the country's largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Yahya Cholil Staquf.