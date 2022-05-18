English  
Golkar Party Secretary General Lodewijk F Paulus (Photo: MI/Susanto)
Golkar Wants More Parties to Join United Indonesia Coalition

English golkar indonesian politics elections
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 18 May 2022 12:28
Jakarta: Golkar Party has encouraged other political parties to join the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB). 
 
This coalition was recently initiated by Golkar Party chairperson, Airlangga Hartarto, PAN Chairperson Zulkifli Hasan, and PPP chairperson Soeharso Manoarfa.
 
"We hope that all other parties will join this coalition," said Golkar Party Secretary General Lodewijk F Paulus at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
 
Lodewijk believes the coalition will be able to expand its membership and cooperate with other politicial parties.
 
"The three chairmen have met so it is a serious coalition," said Lodewijk.
 
Airlangga, Zulkifli, and Soeharso held a meeting at the Heritage House, Gondangdia, Jakarta, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. 
 
During the meeting, it was agreed that the three political parties would work together ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

