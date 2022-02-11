134.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Meanwhile, 222.044 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 187,918,754.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 40,489 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,708,043.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 15,767to 4,250,277.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 100 to 144,958.