The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
134.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 February 2022 18:09
Jakarta: Some 700,241 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 134,403,989, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 222.044 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 187,918,754.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government today recorded 40,489 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,708,043.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 15,767to 4,250,277.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 100 to 144,958.
 
(WAH)
