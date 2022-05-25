English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI/Susanto)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Govt Committed to Developing Indonesia from Periphery: Minister

English indonesian government mahfud md education
Antara • 25 May 2022 15:03
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister  for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing Indonesia from the periphery and realizing equitable development across all regions.
 
"As the President has mandated, we must build Indonesia from the periphery, from villages and outermost islands, to gradually achieve equitable development. We must at least reduce the development gap between cities and villages," Mahfud noted in his statement here on Wednesday.
 
The coordinating minister had earlier visited Miangas Island, Talaud Islands District, North Sulawesi, on Tuesday (May 24) to inspect public facilities and visit the planned site for the National Alms Agency's (Baznas') health centre on the island.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Mahfud is accompanied by the Home Minister concurrently Head of the National Agency of Border Management (BNPP) Tito Karnavian for the visit to the northernmost island in Indonesia.
 
"We will continue to maintain the outermost islands, as mandated by the Constitution and the president," he stated.
 
He expounded that the government remains committed to maintaining national sovereignty and Indonesia's honor as an independent nation.
 
"Fulfill the Constitutional mandate by maintaining our sovereignty to decide our own fate, including to enforce our legal sovereignty to maintain our honor as an independent nation," the coordinating minister remarked.
 
Meanwhile, the home minister said that the authority will follow up on all suggestions raised by residents to boost development in border regions.
 
"Regarding suggestions and proposals (from residents), such as to improve the educational, fishery, and other facilities, we will follow up by coordinating with ministries and institutions in the central government. We hope that through togetherness and solidarity, Miangas Island will become more advanced," Karnavian stated.
 
During the government ministers' visit, symbolic assistance was handed over to the islanders and a memorandum of understanding on the construction and management of the Baznas health centre in Miangas was inked between Baznas and the Talaud District authority.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Post-Pandemic Recovery, SDGs

ADB Committed to Supporting Post-Pandemic Recovery, SDGs

English
covid-19 pandemic
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 19 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 19 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
New Zealand Announces Extension of Troop Deployments to Solomon Islands

New Zealand Announces Extension of Troop Deployments to Solomon Islands

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Baru 18,6%, Luhut Minta Belanja Produk Dalam Negeri Dikebut
Ekonomi

Baru 18,6%, Luhut Minta Belanja Produk Dalam Negeri Dikebut

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Luhut Harus Tuntaskan Persoalan Migor Sesuai Perintah Jokowi
Nasional

Luhut Harus Tuntaskan Persoalan Migor Sesuai Perintah Jokowi

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun
Hiburan

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!