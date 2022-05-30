Minister Lauds Takeover of Sorowako Airport in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi has lauded and supported the efforts of the South Sulawesi Provincial Government to take over Sorowako Airport located in East Luwu District.
"The Governor said that there is an airport in (East) Luwu with (runway of) 1,400 meters, we will study it. Technically, of course, as a minister, as the President's assistant, (I am) tasked to help solve deficiencies that occur in the regions," the Minister said in a statement here Sunday.
Previously, PT Vale, as the manager of Sorowako airport, personally handed over an area of 25.4 hectares, movable goods in the form of facilities and infrastructure that support the operation of the airport and the management of airport services for the airport.
Hence, the Ministry of Transportation would study more deeply regarding the plan, and later convey results of the study to the South Sulawesi Provincial Government so it could follow up.
"I will study in two to three weeks, after that I will submit a proposal to the Governor, how the airport (should be managed)," he said.
He lauded the people of South Sulawesi as very energetic in developing their region, and their lives are dynamic.
"I hope this can be successful with the extraordinary support of the Governor, and Allah provides a way for us," he said.
Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman said that the airport, which is located in Sorowako Village and Nuha Sub-district, East Luwu District, is now officially the province's asset.
The takeover of the airport from PT Vale to the provincial government was marked by the signing of agreement document two weeks ago.