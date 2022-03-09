English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir. (Photo:BNPB)
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir. (Photo:BNPB)

COVID-19 Test Requirement Removal for Domestic Travel to Offer Convenience: Minister

English Erick Thohir covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 09 March 2022 18:00
Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir expects that removal of the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test result for fully vaccinated domestic travelers could proffer convenience to citizens.
 
"In the name of God, hopefully, this will offer a lot of convenience to all Indonesian people," State-Owned Enterprises Minister, Erick Thohir, noted on his official Instagram account @erickthohir as quoted here on Wednesday.
 
The minister urged those who had yet to receive complete COVID-19 vaccination to immediately get vaccinated. In addition, he compelled everyone to maintain health protocols.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Hurry up and get vaccinated for those who have not (followed) health protocols. Let us together push back up the nation's economy," Thohir remarked.
 
The COVID-19 Task Force removed the requirement for negative PCR and antigen test results for domestic travelers, who had received the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
 
The policy was stipulated in Circular Letter of the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Number 11 of 2022 on Regulations for Travel of Domestic People during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was issued as of March 8, 2022.
 
Head of the Emergency Health Support Sub Division of the COVID-19 Task Force Alexander K. Ginting noted that domestic travel also started with the precautionary principle of monitoring through the PeduliLindungi application, completing the vaccinations plus booster, no longer being symptomatic, and adhering to health protocols.
 
The circular explains that the policy applies to domestic travelers using air, sea, and land transportation, using private or public vehicles, crossings, and intercity trains from and to regions throughout Indonesia.
 
It listed several new regulations that included the removal of requirements to show negative result of the RT-PCR test or antigen swab test for domestic travelers, who have received the second or third dose of vaccination.
 
They also stated that domestic travelers, who have received the first dose of vaccination, are required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test for which the sample was taken within 3x24 hours or an antigen swab test for which the sample was taken within 1x24 hours prior to departure.
 
Domestic travelers, with specific health conditions or comorbidity that prevented them from receiving vaccinations, were required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test for which the sample was taken within a maximum period of 3x24 hours or an antigen swab test for which the sample was taken within a maximum period of 1x24 hours before departure, with the doctor's letter attached.
 
Ginting also pressed for the imposition of stricter travel health protocols for people, such as by ensuring that they use a three-layer cloth mask or a medical mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin. 
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Raises Cooking Oil 's Domestic Market Obligation to 30%

Govt Raises Cooking Oil 's Domestic Market Obligation to 30%

English
trade
Over 148.9 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 148.9 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19
Human Rights of Thousands of Belarusians Violated: UN Report

Human Rights of Thousands of Belarusians Violated: UN Report

English
human rights
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dewan IMF Siap Kucuri USD1,4 Miliar untuk Ukraina
Ekonomi

Dewan IMF Siap Kucuri USD1,4 Miliar untuk Ukraina

Sirene Serangan Udara Terdengar di Kiev, Warga Kembali Diminta Berlindung
Internasional

Sirene Serangan Udara Terdengar di Kiev, Warga Kembali Diminta Berlindung

Rektor ITB Sebut Swakelola SBM ITB Tak Sesuai Statuta
Pendidikan

Rektor ITB Sebut Swakelola SBM ITB Tak Sesuai Statuta

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 26.336 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 26.336 Hari Ini

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4
Otomotif

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan
Olahraga

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah
Hiburan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!