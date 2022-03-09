COVID-19 Test Requirement Removal for Domestic Travel to Offer Convenience: Minister

Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir expects that removal of the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test result for fully vaccinated domestic travelers could proffer convenience to citizens.
"In the name of God, hopefully, this will offer a lot of convenience to all Indonesian people," State-Owned Enterprises Minister, Erick Thohir, noted on his official Instagram account @erickthohir as quoted here on Wednesday.
The minister urged those who had yet to receive complete COVID-19 vaccination to immediately get vaccinated. In addition, he compelled everyone to maintain health protocols.
"Hurry up and get vaccinated for those who have not (followed) health protocols. Let us together push back up the nation's economy," Thohir remarked.
The COVID-19 Task Force removed the requirement for negative PCR and antigen test results for domestic travelers, who had received the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
The policy was stipulated in Circular Letter of the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Number 11 of 2022 on Regulations for Travel of Domestic People during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was issued as of March 8, 2022.
Head of the Emergency Health Support Sub Division of the COVID-19 Task Force Alexander K. Ginting noted that domestic travel also started with the precautionary principle of monitoring through the PeduliLindungi application, completing the vaccinations plus booster, no longer being symptomatic, and adhering to health protocols.
The circular explains that the policy applies to domestic travelers using air, sea, and land transportation, using private or public vehicles, crossings, and intercity trains from and to regions throughout Indonesia.
It listed several new regulations that included the removal of requirements to show negative result of the RT-PCR test or antigen swab test for domestic travelers, who have received the second or third dose of vaccination.
They also stated that domestic travelers, who have received the first dose of vaccination, are required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test for which the sample was taken within 3x24 hours or an antigen swab test for which the sample was taken within 1x24 hours prior to departure.
Domestic travelers, with specific health conditions or comorbidity that prevented them from receiving vaccinations, were required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test for which the sample was taken within a maximum period of 3x24 hours or an antigen swab test for which the sample was taken within a maximum period of 1x24 hours before departure, with the doctor's letter attached.
Ginting also pressed for the imposition of stricter travel health protocols for people, such as by ensuring that they use a three-layer cloth mask or a medical mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin.