Floating Isolation Center, Airports Readied for Closing of PON XX

Jakarta: Two ships, purposed as isolation centers, and four airports will serve the PON XX National Games' athletes and officials until five days after the Games conclude on October 15, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated."I have instructed the Director General of Marine Transportation to ready the two floating isolation centers until five days from the PON XX closing date and ensure that all patients treated at the isolated centers are handled properly," Minister Sumadi stated here on Tuesday.The two ships, purposed as isolation centers, are KM Tidar, docked in Jayapura, and KM Sirimau docked in Merauke, while Sentani Airport in Jayapura, Mozes Kilangin Airport in Timika, Domine Eduard Osok Airport in Sorong, and Mopah Airport in Merauke will serve the games' athletes and officials, he remarked.The decision to prepare isolation facilities and airports are based on Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto's instruction to ensure the facilities are ready to cater to the PON XX Games' athletes and officials as late as five days since the PON XX come to a close.KM Tidar has been docked in Jayapura since August 12 and functions as a floating isolation center for Jayapura, while KM Sirimau is docked in Merauke since September 27 after earlier serving as an isolation center for the Sorong region, Sumadi noted."We are optimistic that the presence of the floating isolation centers would help to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Papua's regions," the minister noted.Isolation at the ship may expedite patient recovery and reduce the likelihood of infections, as their movement is confined to the ship, he pointed out.The ministry has also coordinated with airlines serving flights to Papua to facilitate the departure of athletes and officials by strictly enforcing health protocols."We ensure strict health protocols are implemented by the airlines and airport officials during the departure of PON athletes and officials through the airport. The PeduliLindungi application, vaccination certificate, and COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result are prerequisites to boarding the aircraft," Sumadi emphasized.Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin reported on Monday that 83 COVID-19 cases were detected during the XX PON in Papua province.