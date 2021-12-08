English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The decision came directly from PBSI Chairperson Agung Firman Sampurna.
The decision came directly from PBSI Chairperson Agung Firman Sampurna.

Indonesia Withdraws from BWF World Championships over Omicron Variant Concern

English badminton covid-19 indonesian government PBSI Omicron
Antara • 08 December 2021 21:48
Jakarta: Indonesia's national badminton team has announced its decision to withdraw from the 2021 BWF World Championships, planned to be held in Huelva, Spain, from December 12–19, 2021, citing concerns over the Omicron variant.
 
In a written statement issued here on Wednesday, the Indonesian Badminton Association's (PBSI)  Operational Director Alex Tirta informed that the decision came directly from PBSI Chairperson Agung Firman Sampurna.
 
Sampurna cited the security and safety of the national team amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reason behind the withdrawal from the championship, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The decision was taken after a discussion with organizers, coaches, and PBSI official Rionnya Mainaky, Tirta added.
 
They cited uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron variant as the primary reason for the decision to withdraw, he informed.
 
The decision was also based on the Indonesian Government's warning concerning the latest development of the Omicron variant, he said.
 
"We do not want to take a risk. Athletes' health and safety are more important. We have discussed this with the players and they agreed to resign from the World Championship," Mainaky said.
 
Thus, the 2021 Indonesia Badminton Festival (IBF) in Bali from November 16 to December 5 has become the last tournament that the national team participated in this year, he added.
 
They will now start preparing for tournaments scheduled for 2022, he said.
 
Earlier, PBSI planned to send 13 athletes to the 2021 BWF World Championships:
 
Men's singles:
 
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.
 
Women's singles:
 
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Ruselli Hartawan.
 
Men's doubles:
 
Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, Fajar Alfian and Muh. Rian Ardianto, Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.
 
Women's doubles:
 
Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.
 
Mixed doubles:
 
Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti, Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, as well as Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
National Police to Induct 44 Ex-KPK Officers on Anti-Corruption Day: Spokesperson

National Police to Induct 44 Ex-KPK Officers on Anti-Corruption Day: Spokesperson

English
police
Joint SAR Team Continues Rescue Efforts for Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

Joint SAR Team Continues Rescue Efforts for Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

English
east java
Investment outside Java Surpassed Island's Figure in 2021: President Jokowi

Investment outside Java Surpassed Island's Figure in 2021: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bappenas Optimistis Kerugian Akibat Perubahan Iklim Bisa Ditekan Jadi Rp57 Triliun
Ekonomi

Bappenas Optimistis Kerugian Akibat Perubahan Iklim Bisa Ditekan Jadi Rp57 Triliun

Kepala Pertahanan India Dipastikan Meninggal dalam Kecelakaan Helikopter
Internasional

Kepala Pertahanan India Dipastikan Meninggal dalam Kecelakaan Helikopter

7 Jenazah Korban Semeru Teridentifikasi, Ini Identitasnya
Nasional

7 Jenazah Korban Semeru Teridentifikasi, Ini Identitasnya

Ada Beasiswa Kuliah Gratis di Hungaria, Ini <i>Link</i> Pendaftarannya
Pendidikan

Ada Beasiswa Kuliah Gratis di Hungaria, Ini Link Pendaftarannya

Shin Tae-yong Janji Timnas Main Menekan Lawan Kamboja
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Janji Timnas Main Menekan Lawan Kamboja

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik
Otomotif

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!