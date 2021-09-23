Govt Continues to Expedite National Covid-19 Vaccination Program: Minister

Jakarta : Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate said that the Indonesian government keeps accelerating the national covid-19 vaccination program.
According to him, there are still regions where the vaccination rate is below the national average.
"The government is accelerating the vaccination as one of the important attempts
in handling the pandemic," said Johnny in a written statement on Thursday.
Johnny said that there are 10 regions/cities under level 4 community activity restrictions (PPKM).
One of the determining indicator of the levels is vaccination rate.
The regions are Aceh Tamiang, Pidie, Bangka Belitung, Padang, Banjar Baru, Balikpapan, Kutai Kartanegara, Tarakan, and Bulungan.
“The vaccination will keep being accelerated until restrictions in the regions
could be eased,” said Johnny.
“This is the government's current focus," The Nasdem politician said. (Trannslator: Natasha Celia)
(WAH)