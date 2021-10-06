English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

VP Urges TNI, Polri to Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccination in Regions

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination vice president maruf amin
Antara • 06 October 2021 18:05
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin urged all ranks of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police (Polri) to ramp up efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in agglomeration regions and other areas, hence herd immunity in Indonesia could be achieved immediately.
 
"The government expects the TNI and Polri to continue to help to increase the acceleration of inoculation in regions, including in agglomeration areas, where the vaccination achievement was still low," Vice President Amin said in his keynote speech in a seminar of the National Police Command and Staff Academy (Sespimti) in Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
The vice president stated that the COVID-19 vaccination rate in several areas was still low.

With support of the TNI and Polri to the local government, Amin believes that the level of implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) could be lowered.
 
"We also note that many regions are still lagging behind in terms of the vaccination achievements. I also urge that the TNI and Polri strengthen synergy with local governments to increase the speed of vaccination," he remarked.
 
If the achievement of COVID-19 vaccination in the regions is increasing, Amin noted that a relaxation in curbs will follow for community activities.
 
The vice president also praised members of the TNI and Polri, who had played a role in the COVID-19 vaccination acceleration program.
 
At least 53,006,923 Indonesians have received their second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to data provided by the COVID-19 Response Task Force.
 
The number of fully vaccinated people rose by 330,871 on Monday as compared to the day before, according to the latest data of the task force, made available to ANTARA on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of Indonesians receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose increased by 443,244 to reach 94,223,690 .
 
As per the data, the number of healthcare workers receiving the third or booster dose of COVID-19 rose by 2,239 to touch 962,619.
 
Overall, Indonesia is seeking to vaccinate 208,265,720 citizens to build herd immunity against the coronavirus under its nationwide vaccination drive that was rolled out on January 13, 2021.
 
(WAH)
