Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

80 People Evacuated after Coastal Floods in North Halmahera

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 January 2023 16:57
Jakarta: As many as 80 residents are still living at a temporary shelter in Wosia Village, North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province.
 
The residents were forced to live at the temporary shetler after their homes were damaged by coastal floods.
 
The Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of North Halmahera Regency, Abman, said that the residents will continue to live at the temporary shelter for the next few days.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Abman added that his agency would continue to monitor weather and sea conditions.
 
"We asked them to stay for the foreseeable future. Apart from their houses being damaged by the floods, we are also waiting for more information from the BMKG," explained Abman.
 
Furthermore, Abman vonfirmed that the residents were evacuated because of the impacts of the coastal floods, not because of an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 that shook the region on Wednesday, or shortly before the tidal floods occurred. 
 
Abman also confirmed that the tidal floods occurred due to weather factors and not triggered by an earthquake.
 
"Those are two different things. So this floods and the earthquake did occur simultaneously," Abman explained.
 
(WAH)

President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Past 8 Years Warmest on Record Globally: WMO

Past 8 Years Warmest on Record Globally: WMO

Build Retention Basins to Prevent Flooding in Pati: Central Java Governor

Prosecutors Will Not Be Swayed in Ferdy Sambo Trial: Minister

English

security

Prosecutors Will Not Be Swayed in Ferdy Sambo Trial: Minister

English
security
Indonesia Asks South Korea to Ensure IK-CEPA Realization

English

south korea

Indonesia Asks South Korea to Ensure IK-CEPA Realization

English
south korea
Indonesia's BSSN Records Decrease in Cyberattacks in 2022

English

cyber security

Indonesia's BSSN Records Decrease in Cyberattacks in 2022

English
cyber security
<i>Yah</i>.. Pemerintah Setop Bansos dan Subsidi Tahun Ini, Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

Yah.. Pemerintah Setop Bansos dan Subsidi Tahun Ini, Apa Saja?

Meja Kopi Berhiaskan Mesin Mobil, Harganya Bikin Kaget
Otomotif

Meja Kopi Berhiaskan Mesin Mobil, Harganya Bikin Kaget

Pakar Pidana Sebut Eliezer Harusnya tak Dipidana
Nasional

Pakar Pidana Sebut Eliezer Harusnya tak Dipidana

Bintang Serial Wednesday, Percy Hynes White Dituduh Perkosa Gadis di Bawah Umur
Hiburan

Bintang Serial Wednesday, Percy Hynes White Dituduh Perkosa Gadis di Bawah Umur

Empat Wakil Indonesia Berjuang untuk ke Semifinal India Open 2023
Olahraga

Empat Wakil Indonesia Berjuang untuk ke Semifinal India Open 2023

24 Hari Hanyut di Laut, Seorang Pria Selamat dengan Makan Saus Tomat
Internasional

24 Hari Hanyut di Laut, Seorang Pria Selamat dengan Makan Saus Tomat

Erick Thohir Pastikan Peserta Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Gunakan Joki Di-<i>blacklist</i>!
Pendidikan

Erick Thohir Pastikan Peserta Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Gunakan Joki Di-blacklist!

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

