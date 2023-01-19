80 People Evacuated after Coastal Floods in North Halmahera

The residents were forced to live at the temporary shetler after their homes were damaged by coastal floods.
The Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of North Halmahera Regency, Abman, said that the residents will continue to live at the temporary shelter for the next few days.
Abman added that his agency would continue to monitor weather and sea conditions.
"We asked them to stay for the foreseeable future. Apart from their houses being damaged by the floods, we are also waiting for more information from the BMKG," explained Abman.
Furthermore, Abman vonfirmed that the residents were evacuated because of the impacts of the coastal floods, not because of an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 that shook the region on Wednesday, or shortly before the tidal floods occurred.
Abman also confirmed that the tidal floods occurred due to weather factors and not triggered by an earthquake.
"Those are two different things. So this floods and the earthquake did occur simultaneously," Abman explained.