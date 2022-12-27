Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

According to the Indonesian Head of State, this step aims to protect public health.
"That's intended to protect public health," said President Jokowi at the Pujasera Market, Subang, West Java on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
"In some countries, (cigarettes) have actually been banned. We still allow it but we will ban the sale of single cigarettes," added President Jokowi.
The ban on the sale of single cigarettes is mentioned in Presidential Decree Number 25 of 2022. The decree regulates the formulation of government programs in 2023.
This Presidential Decree says that the government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. The policy includes several measures, including banning the sale of single cigarretes.
In addition to that, the government will also add more health warnings on tobacco product packaging, regulate electronic cigarettes, and supervise advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products in online media.