English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2022 15:52
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that the Indonesian government will ban the sale of single cigarettes starting next year.
 
According to the Indonesian Head of State, this step aims to protect public health.
 
"That's intended to protect public health," said President Jokowi at the Pujasera Market, Subang, West Java on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
 
"In some countries, (cigarettes) have actually been banned. We still allow it but we will ban the sale of single cigarettes," added President Jokowi.
 
The ban on the sale of single cigarettes is mentioned in Presidential Decree Number 25 of 2022. The decree regulates the formulation of government programs in 2023. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This Presidential Decree says that the government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. The policy includes several measures, including banning the sale of single cigarretes.
 
In addition to that, the government will also add more health warnings on tobacco product packaging, regulate electronic cigarettes, and supervise advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products in online media.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Navy Chief

President Jokowi Inaugurates Sadawarna Dam in Sumedang

President Jokowi Seeks Additional Flight Slots to Support Holiday: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

English
police
1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

English
corruption
Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna
Ekonomi

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak
Nasional

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak
Internasional

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet
Otomotif

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia
Olahraga

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!