He will meet with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono. (Photo: medcom.id)
He will meet with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono. (Photo: medcom.id)

Acting Governor to Target Addressing Jakarta's 3 Key Issues

Antara • 17 October 2022 17:44
Jakarta: Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono has vowed to channel complete attention to solve the three main issues of flood management, spatial planning, and traffic jams that affect the capital city.
 
"President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had entrusted me with (addressing) three priority issues. We have to work hard for (addressing) these issues and their derivative," Hartono remarked at the Presidential Palace Complex, here, Monday.
 
On Monday, Minister of Home Affairs, Tito Karnavian, inaugurated Hartono as Acting Governor of Jakarta based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 100/P of 2022 on the Ratification of the Dismissal of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Jakarta for the 2017-2022 Term and the Appointment of the Acting Governor of Jakarta that was established by President Joko Widodo on October 14, 2022.

Hartono had earlier served as Head of the Presidential Secretariat since 2017.
 
"We will schedule programs that have been running in the community to be discussed during the 2023 State Budget discussion," he remarked.
 
He will also meet with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, to seek advice on handling floods in the capital city.
 
"There are three types of floods. The first is tidal flooding, rain flooding that currently occurred in Jakarta, and flood shipments. This afternoon, I will meet Minister Hadimuljono to discuss about flood shipments in Jakarta. We are planning for the new construction of reservoirs, drains, and others," Hartono stated.
 
In the 2023 state budget, he will also include the handling of tidal waves, such as the construction of breakwaters and several reservoirs around North Jakarta or West Jakarta.
 
"Moreover, we have a very short time of just one to two months for (handling) floods in Jakarta. First, I have to check that all pumps, pump houses, and reservoirs are functioning properly, " he remarked.
 
Regarding long-term flood management in Jakarta, he said construction was ongoing of several reservoirs, including for the restoration of pumps, as well as river revitalization.
 
Apart from meeting with the PUPR minister, Hartono was also scheduled to attend a plenary meeting.
 
"Tomorrow, a briefing will be conducted for 600 Jakarta officials. After that, I will go to Pluit Reservoir, Sentiong River, and others. Until next week, my schedules are packed with neighborhood visits," he remarked.
 
After leaving his post as the Presidential Chief of Staff, the position will be filled alternately by Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Triadi Machmudin, and Deputy for Administration and Management of the Palace Rika Kiswardani according to the time period to assist President Jokowi in his work.
 
(WAH)

