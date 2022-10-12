English  
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: kremlin.ru)
IAEA Chief Meets Putin to Help Prevent Nuclear Accident in Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2022 12:00
Vienna: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the IAEA’s efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict in Ukraine.
 
During the meeting, Director-General Grossi stressed the urgent need to establish a safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
 
"The situation in the region around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and elsewhere has become increasingly dangerous, precarious and challenging, with frequent military attacks that can also threaten nuclear safety and security," Director General Grossi said in a press release on Tuesday.

Last week, the Director General met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and they will meet again there later this week, following today's discussions with President Putin in St Petersburg.
 
In recent weeks, Director General Grossi has been engaging in intense consultations with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to agree and implement such a protection zone as soon as possible, in view of shelling at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in recent weeks and months.
 
"Now more than ever, during these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the ZNPP. We can’t afford to lose any more time. The stakes are high. We must do everything in our power to help ensure that a nuclear accident does not happen during this tragic conflict, as it could cause even more hardship and suffering in Ukraine and beyond," he said.
 
(WAH)

